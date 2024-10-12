Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,089 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Research Solutions by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 190,681 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 41.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 556.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

