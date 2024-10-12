Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $302,000 Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. MediciNova, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

