SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Free Report) by 199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPAR Group

In related news, major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $230,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,421.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,292 shares of company stock valued at $263,150. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group Price Performance

SGRP stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPAR Group Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

