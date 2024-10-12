Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $334,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 1.1 %

EWW stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

