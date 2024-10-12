Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Smith-Midland were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smith-Midland by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMID opened at $34.61 on Friday. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43.

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

