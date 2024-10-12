Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Star by 2,106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,319,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Star by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,256 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC grew its position in Star by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 372,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Star by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 347,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Star by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star alerts:

Star Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ STHO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Star Holdings has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Star Company Profile

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 67.12%.

(Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.