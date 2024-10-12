Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 44,757 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,757 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 232.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 64.9% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 14,397,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 5,668,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $0.80 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 338.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

