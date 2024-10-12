SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

