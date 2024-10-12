Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 8,815,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,264 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.96 on Friday. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

