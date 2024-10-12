Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $89.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

