Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.63% of Apyx Medical worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APYX. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ APYX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

