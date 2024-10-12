Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 551,696 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551,696 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 154,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.60 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $779.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.07.

Insider Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 46,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $79,360.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,812,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,133,966.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

