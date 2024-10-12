Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Norwood Financial by 58.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NWFL stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

