Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,073 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares in the company, valued at $855,661.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,392.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $55,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,661.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $128,427 over the last three months. 13.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.92 million, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

