RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of RGC Resources worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RGC Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in RGC Resources by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RGC Resources Price Performance

RGCO stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About RGC Resources

(Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.