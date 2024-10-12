Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,573 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 63,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 197,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ENI by 8.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 196,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $31.38 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on E. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

