Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AerCap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,890,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 136,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $94.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.