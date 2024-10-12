Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,499 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth $98,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 66.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $26.51 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

