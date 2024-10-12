Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

STOK stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $623.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.97. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 683.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

