Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.23 Million Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,758,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 233,169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.44. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.