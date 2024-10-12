AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of AudioCodes worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

AudioCodes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.61%. Analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AudioCodes Profile

(Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.