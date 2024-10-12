Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 55,739 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.34% of Culp worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.19. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CULP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 16,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,964.91. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,828.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 16,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at $396,964.91. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,483 shares of company stock worth $1,558,117. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.