Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.3% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

