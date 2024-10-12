Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.01 Million Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.