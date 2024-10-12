Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $212.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

