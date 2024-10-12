Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Shares Down 34.5% – Time to Sell?

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) shares were down 34.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.
Banpu Public Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Banpu Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.
About Banpu Public
Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
