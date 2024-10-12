Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 76,953 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwater Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWR
Westwater Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westwater Resources
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.