Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.52. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 76,953 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwater Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WWR

Westwater Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Free Report)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.