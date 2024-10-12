Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $130.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Shares of ARCB opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after buying an additional 117,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

