Fiduciary Planning LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.