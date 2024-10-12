Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,580 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,103.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.9% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 232,889 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,534 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $15,470,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,894,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,171,142,755.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

