Valliance Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.4% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 847.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,421,000 after purchasing an additional 814,000 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 156,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,469,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $305,075,000 after buying an additional 2,233,418 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 478,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 430,379 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,025,289.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

