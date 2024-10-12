Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Stock Price Down 34.5% – Should You Sell?

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) dropped 34.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.
Banpu Public Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Banpu Public’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.
Banpu Public Company Profile
Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banpu Public
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.