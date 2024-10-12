NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 869.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 12.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 892.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock valued at $391,787,127 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

