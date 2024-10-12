Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 894.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,315,754.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,356,270 shares of company stock worth $391,787,127. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

