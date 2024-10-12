Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating and set a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

