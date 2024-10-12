Sabal Trust CO Has $32.96 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,283 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,185,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 18,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 147,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $227.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

