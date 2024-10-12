Legacy Advisors LLC Has $30.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Apple by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,582,000 after buying an additional 7,067,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,502,068,000 after buying an additional 5,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $227.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

