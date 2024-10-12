Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $758,444,000 after buying an additional 151,082 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

