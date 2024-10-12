CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,406.44 ($83.84) and traded as high as GBX 6,986 ($91.43). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,986 ($91.43), with a volume of 1,929,405 shares.

CRH Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,605.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,945.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,896.94%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

