Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.22 ($7.59) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.24). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 626 ($8.19), with a volume of 49,020 shares trading hands.

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 630.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Stevenson acquired 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,998.38 ($3,924.07). Insiders own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

