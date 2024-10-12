XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,334.63 ($17.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,383.18 ($18.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.12), with a volume of 72,352 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.52) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,334.63. The company has a market cap of £309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,744.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

