XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,334.63 ($17.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,383.18 ($18.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.12), with a volume of 72,352 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.52) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPP
XP Power Trading Down 3.1 %
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.