Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.10 and traded as high as C$138.94. Cargojet shares last traded at C$137.69, with a volume of 32,103 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CJT. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.55.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -144.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently -147.37%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.