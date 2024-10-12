Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.44. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 357,218 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATOS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

