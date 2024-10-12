Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as high as C$13.82. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 341,502 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 35.57%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.851552 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. In related news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

