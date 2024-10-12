Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.