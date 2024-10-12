Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.61 and traded as high as C$14.77. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$14.59, with a volume of 1,676,334 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.51.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.61.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.