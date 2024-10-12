Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,042,261 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.50.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

