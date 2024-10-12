IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.75 ($0.60) and traded as high as GBX 50.30 ($0.66). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 49.65 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,508,116 shares.

IP Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £494.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.75.

IP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.