Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.27 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 318.50 ($4.17). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.16), with a volume of 257,799 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSLH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.84) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.50) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
In other news, insider Matt Pullen bought 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($65,451.77). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
