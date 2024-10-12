Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,350.42 ($17.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,646 ($21.54). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,644 ($21.52), with a volume of 40,335 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.63) to GBX 1,750 ($22.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,823.53%.

In other Keller Group news, insider David Burke sold 19,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.11), for a total transaction of £320,728.92 ($419,747.31). In related news, insider David Burke sold 19,884 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.11), for a total transaction of £320,728.92 ($419,747.31). Also, insider Kerry Porritt bought 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,637 ($21.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,259.06 ($2,956.50). Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

